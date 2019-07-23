Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) PT Set at $18.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) has been assigned a $18.00 target price by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
MRTN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 182,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $127,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,398.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Marten Transport by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Marten Transport by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
