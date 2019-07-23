Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) PT Set at $18.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) has been assigned a $18.00 target price by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

MRTN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 182,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $127,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,398.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Marten Transport by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Marten Transport by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

