MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given a $25.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $14.63. 694,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,250. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $452.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MarineMax by 753.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in MarineMax by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

