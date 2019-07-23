Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $122,747,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,766,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,905 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,221.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,660,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

