Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manitowoc stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 562,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,516. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $635.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $83,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.