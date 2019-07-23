Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $598-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.50 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

MANH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. 613,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 73.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

