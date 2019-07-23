Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $598-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.50 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.
MANH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. 613,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $73.00.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 73.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.