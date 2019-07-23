Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $598-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.5 million.

Shares of MANH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 73.80% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

