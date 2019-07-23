Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $598-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.5 million.
Shares of MANH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 73.80% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
