Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $21.89. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 19.24%.

In other Malvern Bancorp news, Director Howard Kent purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $53,711.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,537.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Barrett purchased 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,517.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,118 shares of company stock worth $245,259. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seidman Lawrence B grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 705,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 531,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

