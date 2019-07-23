MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129,508. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

