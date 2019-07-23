Macquarie Analysts Give United Rentals (NYSE:URI) a $99.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.82.
United Rentals stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,636. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 32,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $3,958,625.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,871 shares in the company, valued at $27,688,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock worth $29,791,035. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,557,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,188,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 70.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 720,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
