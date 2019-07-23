Macquarie Analysts Give United Rentals (NYSE:URI) a $99.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.82.

United Rentals stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,636. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 32,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $3,958,625.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,871 shares in the company, valued at $27,688,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock worth $29,791,035. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,557,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,188,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 70.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 720,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

