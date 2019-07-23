M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.56 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $816.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, M/I Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.