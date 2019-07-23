LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.38.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $73.94 and a 12 month high of $116.63.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
