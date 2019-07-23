LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $73.94 and a 12 month high of $116.63.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

