LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 3.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

T stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. 40,498,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,893,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

