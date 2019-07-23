LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 75 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $4,053,892.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.87.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 99 ($1.29) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Longbow Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.69.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.