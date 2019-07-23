LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 2,200 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.22% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,700. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

