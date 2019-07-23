LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 145 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.33. 516,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.91.

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

