LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after acquiring an additional 809,199 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,697,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,903,000 after acquiring an additional 587,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 943,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 7,338,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

