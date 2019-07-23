LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.23. The company has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

