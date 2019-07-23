Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LOGI opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $4,406,545.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,801,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,812,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,027 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,296,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after purchasing an additional 453,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

