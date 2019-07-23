Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $4,406,545.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 453,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.