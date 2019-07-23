Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.26. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 46,680 shares traded.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$13.20 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.53, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.32.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Rubacha purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$52,640.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,160,191.77.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.