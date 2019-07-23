Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LGND has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.70. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $98.56 and a 12 month high of $278.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.01 per share, for a total transaction of $26,752.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,703 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,838.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $503,895. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

