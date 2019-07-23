Levin Easterly Partners Llc Purchases 1,078 Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $17,894.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Levin Easterly Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 449 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $7,498.30.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 94,497 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $1,608,338.94.

On Monday, June 17th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 2,892 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $52,692.24.

On Monday, June 3rd, Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 267 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $4,859.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 902 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $16,668.96.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 21,684 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $407,876.04.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 129,979 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $2,265,533.97.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 9,019 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $179,117.34.

Farmer Bros stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $283.04 million, a PE ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.38. Farmer Bros Co has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 415.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

