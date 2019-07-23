Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Biogen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,888.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.36.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $10.65 on Tuesday, hitting $243.13. 2,465,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $216.12 and a 52-week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

