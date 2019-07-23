Leisure Capital Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Community Bank System by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Community Bank System by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:CBU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. 94,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,997. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $294,102.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,090.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

