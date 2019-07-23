Leisure Capital Management Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,447. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

