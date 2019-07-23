Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kraton were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 458.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kraton by 239.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 206,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 55.4% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 144,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

In other news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 146,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,082. Kraton Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $960.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $456.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.