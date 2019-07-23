Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Koninklijke Ahold has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

