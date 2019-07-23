Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Shares Up 4.8%

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.55 ($3.94) and last traded at A$5.45 ($3.87), approximately 2,892,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.20 ($3.69).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$5.10. The company has a market cap of $510.83 million and a P/E ratio of 38.93.

In other news, insider Michael Hirschowitz acquired 17,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.87 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of A$99,984.28 ($70,910.84).

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

