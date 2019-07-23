Knoll (KNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Knoll to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knoll had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knoll to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Knoll has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

In other Knoll news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $216,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 535,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $58,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

