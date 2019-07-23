Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.77.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,017,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $786.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

