KeyCorp Reaffirms Hold Rating for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.69.

NYSE:HOG traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,810,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,503. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,230,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,463,000 after buying an additional 3,367,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $54,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,697,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after buying an additional 288,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 506,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 261,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

