Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given a $136.00 Price Target at Cowen

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given a $136.00 target price by Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

KSU stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.96. 952,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,827. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,727 shares of company stock worth $2,175,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 825.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

