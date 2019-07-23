Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Kakaku.com Inc (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.77, approximately 360 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79.

Kakaku.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, which provides a range of information on prices and specifications, as well as word-of-mouth reviews of various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, Internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

