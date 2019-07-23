JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129,508. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.