JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. 12,749,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,553,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

