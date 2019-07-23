JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 90,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 928,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. 11,144,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,129,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.