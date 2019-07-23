John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $963.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $86.43.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

In related news, VP Christopher Gardier sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total transaction of $883,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $60,988.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,370. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 150,836 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.