Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) a $1,450.00 Price Target

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) received a $1,450.00 target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,326.41.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,148.05. 914,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,106.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,381,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

