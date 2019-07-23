Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 23rd

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEC. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.