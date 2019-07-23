J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $198.43

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.43 and traded as low as $201.98. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $203.30, with a volume of 6,220,834 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.10. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 1.24%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,842.41). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,171 shares of company stock worth $23,134,363.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

