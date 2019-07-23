J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $93,308,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $44,078,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,626,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 691,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.19.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus started coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

