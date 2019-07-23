ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given a $72.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 654,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In other ITT news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $3,948,791.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,770.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $549,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in ITT by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 217,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ITT by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

