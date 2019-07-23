iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.24. The stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,242. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $148.42 and a 1-year high of $208.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

