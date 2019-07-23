iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $208.24. 74,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.42. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.42 and a fifty-two week high of $208.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

