iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.22. 134,128 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

