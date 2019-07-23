iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,200 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 72,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 538,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 806,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

