iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is First American Trust FSB’s 3rd Largest Position

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 5.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First American Trust FSB owned 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,238,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 811,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,736,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $100.59. 227,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.