iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

IWO stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.43. The stock had a trading volume of 208,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

