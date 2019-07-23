iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.23. 678,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,152. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $129.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

