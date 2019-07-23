iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,587,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,700,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.23. 678,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,152. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

